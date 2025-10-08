OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.02 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.29.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

