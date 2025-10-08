OLD National Bancorp IN Has $320,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

