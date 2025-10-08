OLD National Bancorp IN Has $404,000 Stake in RLI Corp. $RLI

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RLI were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,400 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,616 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,750,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,212 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,861,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 920,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

RLI Stock Up 1.5%

RLI stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.60.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

Insider Activity

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.