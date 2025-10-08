1,949 Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,949 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 956.1% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 5.1%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

