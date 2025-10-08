Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,921 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,738,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 503,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,589,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 354,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.