Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Labcorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Labcorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $279.40 on Wednesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $289.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,692. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

