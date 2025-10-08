Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after acquiring an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 421,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,583,000 after acquiring an additional 370,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,659,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $300.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $309.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “cautious” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.58.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

