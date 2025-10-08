Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. $LYEL Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,030 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 136.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,086 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 443,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 82.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 111,299 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $339.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by $0.91. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 552,328.31%.The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYEL

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.