Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,936,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.