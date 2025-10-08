Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,494 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,854,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.36.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

