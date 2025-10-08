Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,991,000 after acquiring an additional 227,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,776,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 488,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

