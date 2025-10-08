Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,434 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 184.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $33.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 5.49%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

