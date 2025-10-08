Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

MLPX stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

