Analyzing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp 0 5 5 0 2.50

Profitability

Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $76.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Customers Bancorp 10.77% 11.98% 0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Customers Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $137.59 million 4.09 $39.27 million N/A N/A Customers Bancorp $1.39 billion 1.49 $181.47 million $4.04 16.22

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, and healthcare and financial institutions group; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, such as variable rate loans secured by collateral pools to private debt funds; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, a blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

