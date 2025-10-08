Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $1.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.8750.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLPX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Olaplex by 35.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 20.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Olaplex by 80.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $25,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.31. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $106.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

