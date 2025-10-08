FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) & Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head to Head Comparison

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel -15.95% -13.47% -11.14% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Blue Sphere”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $243.34 million 0.69 $15.50 million ($0.61) -6.32 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FutureFuel and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -7.02, meaning that its stock price is 802% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, barges, and rail cars. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

