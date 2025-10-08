Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.