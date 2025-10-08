Opulen Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF $CNRG

Opulen Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $92.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

