Opulen Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Opulen Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,523,000 after purchasing an additional 530,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,895,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 350,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,409,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

