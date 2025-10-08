111 Capital Makes New $208,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.63.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

