Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Sold by Opulen Financial Group LLC

Opulen Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 0.8% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

