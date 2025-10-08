111 Capital Sells 927 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

111 Capital trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $324.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $325.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.47.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.53.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

