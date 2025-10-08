First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF $FAN Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,626 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 61,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.88.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.