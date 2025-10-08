Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,628 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,267 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $500.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Peakstone Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peakstone Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

