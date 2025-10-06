MBL Wealth LLC Sells 215 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MBL Wealth LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

NYSE TJX opened at $141.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

