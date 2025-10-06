Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $424.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

