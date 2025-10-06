Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.
Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.
Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $67.77.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
