dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNTL shares. Desjardins lowered dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. CIBC lowered dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$10.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is currently -21.74%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

