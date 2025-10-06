Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for 1.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,830,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 8,986.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,260,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,246,203 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 547,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,949 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 452,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.75 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.