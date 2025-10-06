iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF $HEFA Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,255 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 6,089,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,769,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,390,000 after buying an additional 3,164,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,743,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,319,000 after buying an additional 3,141,187 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,956.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,369,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 199.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 566,934 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HEFA opened at $40.28 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

