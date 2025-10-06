SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX Stock Holdings Lowered by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWX. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,542,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 544.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 369,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,516 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,627,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.