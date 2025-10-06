Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF $FEMB

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

