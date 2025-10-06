Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 97,809 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,809 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.