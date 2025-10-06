Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 424.33

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 395 to GBX 410 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 420 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 405 to GBX 455 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 355 to GBX 435 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 380.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 223.75 and a one year high of GBX 389.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.28.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barclays news, insider John Kingman purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 per share, for a total transaction of £8,625.75. Also, insider Anna Cross sold 753,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373, for a total transaction of £2,810,323.74. Insiders acquired a total of 26,377 shares of company stock worth $9,785,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

