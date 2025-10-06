UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.7450.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 6,260,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,418,000 after buying an additional 2,603,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,247,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,261 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,456,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,398,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 777,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,282,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,251 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

