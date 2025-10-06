UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.7450.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UP Fintech
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech
UP Fintech Stock Down 0.7%
UP Fintech stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UP Fintech
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Get the Best Bang for Your Buck: 3 Low-Cost, High-Return ETFs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Poised for Long-Term Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.