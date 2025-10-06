Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ IBB opened at $151.00 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $151.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

