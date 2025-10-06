British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 5.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $31,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $51.22 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

