Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. $MTA

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,657,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,472 shares during the period. Metalla Royalty & Streaming accounts for about 3.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

