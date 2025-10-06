American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 4.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $190.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

