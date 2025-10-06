CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Receives $319.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total transaction of $302,110.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,572.74. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $50,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,308.03. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,412 shares of company stock worth $1,497,397. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 91.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 27.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSW opened at $250.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.31. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $238.49 and a 1 year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

