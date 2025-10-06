CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Receives $319.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSW
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 91.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 27.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
NYSE CSW opened at $250.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.31. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $238.49 and a 1 year high of $436.50.
CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSW Industrials
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Get the Best Bang for Your Buck: 3 Low-Cost, High-Return ETFs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Poised for Long-Term Growth
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.