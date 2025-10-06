Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 145,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $615.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $618.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

