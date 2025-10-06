Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,313,000 after buying an additional 105,613 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,849,000 after buying an additional 1,169,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,388,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,290,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,575,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,308,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IWN stock opened at $179.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

