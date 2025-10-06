Accel Wealth Management Sells 238 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $188.51 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $453.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

