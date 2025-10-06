Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $615.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $618.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.