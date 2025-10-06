Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,653 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $113.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $115.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

