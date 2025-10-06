Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 40.7% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $615.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $618.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

