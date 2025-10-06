Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Stock Holdings Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $366,209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $147,251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,781,000 after purchasing an additional 771,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $93,529,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $189.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $198.48.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.