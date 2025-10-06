D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly makes up 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 1.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 125,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 13.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 52.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 227,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS:ZALT opened at $31.93 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $505.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

