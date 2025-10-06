Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 828,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77,963 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 299,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $76.20 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.