Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Invests $631,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF comprises about 0.4% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.6%

BITB stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.